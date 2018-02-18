It was just 5.45am, but more than 30 Dannevirke Cactus students had dug deep, hauled themselves out of bed and were ready for the eight weeks of challenges ahead.



"It might seem tough this morning, but it gets easier to get out of bed this early," Senior Constable Wayne Churchouse of the Dannevirke Police told the students last Monday morning.

This is the third intake of Dannevirke Cactus (Combined Adolescent Challenge Training Unit and Support).

Boyd Lyford, left, Boston Beale and Lily Corlett-Brown at the upper Domain early last Monday morning as part of their Cactus programme.

"Day one is the hardest day to get out of bed, but visualise in eight weeks' time marching into your graduation behind the bagpipes," Mr Churchouse told the students.



From their first press-ups to three-quarters of an hour of drills and warm ups, the group worked with military precision, before they headed out into the dark, misty morning for their first street run.

It's 6.30am and Dannevirke Cactus students stop for star jumps on Cole St, during their early morning run last Monday.

And as the programme progresses, it gets tougher.



This year 31 students from Dannevirke High School, Totara College and Te Kura Kaupapa Maori O Tamaki Nui A Rua, are taking part in the gruelling programme.



"They're a good bunch," Mr Churchouse said.

Advertisement

Cactus leaders, Rowena Bowie, left and Ben Harrowfield, right, lead the exercises at the upper Domain last Monday morning.

Dad Jack Harrison watched as his daughter Dana ran from the high school gymnasium out into the dark, wet streets.



"She's been quite keen on this, but we'll see how she is on Wednesday (the second day)," he said.