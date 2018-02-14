Blogger Freelee the Banana Girl has shared a glimpse of her "off grid" lifestyle that she claims in saving her thousands while improving her health and wellbeing.

The popular Australian YouTuber is currently based in the South American jungle, living in a cabin with her partner where they grow their own produce and enjoy a minimalist, mostly nudist, lifestyle.

Freelee shared on Instagram that she has also given up all make up and beauty products, which she believes has saved her around $4000 in just 12 months.

Freelee often enjoys jackfruit for breakfast which she grows herself. Photo / Instagram
Freelee often enjoys jackfruit for breakfast which she grows herself. Photo / Instagram

In a YouTube video, Freelee shared a "day in the life" which included a bike ride and an outdoor shower from one of the trees on her property.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

She also enjoys a breakfast of jack fruit, which she picks from the farm before proceeding to drink water from a creek and feeding her fruit trees.

"11 years ago I renamed myself Freelee during a water fast because freedom is what I hold most sacred in life," she shared on Instagram.

"Since then I've been shedding the layers that hold me back. I freed myself from the 9-5 slave drive and moved to the jungle."

As I sit here eating sugar apples, a very old memory is triggered. As an 8 year old I had a routine of listening to my mum and dad talking in bed at night. They didn’t know I did and usually it was very calming for me. Not this night. I overheard my dad say that he thought it was weird that I didn’t have many friends, and that I wasn’t normal. I remember gasping and trying to hold back the tears. I already felt like an outcast in school. Now my dad, who was the centre of my universe even thought I was strange. I felt like I had disappointed him and that he didn’t love me so I went about trying to make friends. I was very introverted and this felt unnatural to me. I only liked minimal company. Needless to say the plan failed. I repeated the pattern a thousand times more until one day I realised HANG ON.... THIS IS WHO I AM. Being a weirdo is my speciality! 🤙Please don’t ever be afraid to be different, BE afraid to be like everyone else. You are a limited edition. So welcome my fellow weirdos, you will fit right in here. 🤝#gofreeyourself

A post shared by #gofreeyourself (@freelee_official) on

"I spend most of my day nude; free of restrictive clothing. I feast mostly on organic fruits and vegetables picked from the land.

"I shower in monsoonal rains and drink from pristine creeks. I quit an unhealthy relationship and found peace.

When I was 17 I developed an eating disorder; anorexia. I would often eat less than 500 calories in a day, and sometimes, nothing at all. When I was 19 I became addicted to cocaine and ecstasy. My nails were brittle and my hair was falling out. My skin was covered in acne bumps. By the time I was 21 I had swapped anorexia for bulimia and was binge-eating till I was in agony, purging daily. I developed serious digestive issues and suicidal depression. I felt helpless after seeing every specialist in the book. One day I went to my usual yoga class and there was a new teacher. She was so incredibly vibrant and energetic. I felt drawn to speak to her. She told me she was vegan, and loved fruit. Little does she know that she helped save my life that day. Never give up. #gofreeyourself

A post shared by #gofreeyourself (@freelee_official) on

"I haven't shaved my body hair, dyed my hair, or worn makeup in over six months... I'm feeling freer than ever in life. This is not random good luck! You too CAN create this freedom, and I'm here to inspire you."

While Freelee is certainly aware her lifestyle is viewed as strange by the masses, she still says "being a weirdo is my specialty".