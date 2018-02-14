Blogger Freelee the Banana Girl has shared a glimpse of her "off grid" lifestyle that she claims in saving her thousands while improving her health and wellbeing.

The popular Australian YouTuber is currently based in the South American jungle, living in a cabin with her partner where they grow their own produce and enjoy a minimalist, mostly nudist, lifestyle.

Freelee shared on Instagram that she has also given up all make up and beauty products, which she believes has saved her around $4000 in just 12 months.

Freelee often enjoys jackfruit for breakfast which she grows herself. Photo / Instagram

In a YouTube video, Freelee shared a "day in the life" which included a bike ride and an outdoor shower from one of the trees on her property.

She also enjoys a breakfast of jack fruit, which she picks from the farm before proceeding to drink water from a creek and feeding her fruit trees.

"11 years ago I renamed myself Freelee during a water fast because freedom is what I hold most sacred in life," she shared on Instagram.

"Since then I've been shedding the layers that hold me back. I freed myself from the 9-5 slave drive and moved to the jungle."

"I spend most of my day nude; free of restrictive clothing. I feast mostly on organic fruits and vegetables picked from the land.

"I shower in monsoonal rains and drink from pristine creeks. I quit an unhealthy relationship and found peace.

"I haven't shaved my body hair, dyed my hair, or worn makeup in over six months... I'm feeling freer than ever in life. This is not random good luck! You too CAN create this freedom, and I'm here to inspire you."

While Freelee is certainly aware her lifestyle is viewed as strange by the masses, she still says "being a weirdo is my specialty".