Goop, a lifestyle brand launched by Gwyneth Paltrow in 2008, has received its fair share of backlash, from being called out by NASA for selling bogus "space suit material" stickers to claiming not wearing shoes can cure depression.

And now the site is once again under fire, this time for publishing an article encouraging readers to reach their "leanest liveable weight".

The controversial term was mentioned in an interview Goop did with Dr Traci Mann, author of weight loss book Secrets from the Eating Lab, about debunking dieting myths and how to achieve your optimal weight.

Why diets don't work, the role of willpower, and achieving your leanest livable weight.

Dr Mann describes the "leanest liveable weight" as being at the low end of the weight range your body naturally falls in, known as your "set range".

"If your weight is below that range, biological changes due to calorie deprivation happen, and generally push you back into your set range," Dr Mann said.

"However, if you stay within your set range — at the lower end of it — you should be able to maintain that weight without your body making those negative changes."

The majority of Dr Mann's advice in the article and her attitude towards dieting and weight loss appears to be very reasonable.

She talks about focusing on being healthy rather than counting calories and using "sensible strategies" to maintain an achievable weight.

"For many of us, our leanest liveable weight is heavier than our dream weight. I urge people to aim for their leanest liveable weight, rather than below it," she said.

A post shared by goop (@goop) on Feb 4, 2018 at 11:40am PST

"Since this weight is within your set weight range — where your body tries to keep you — the only reason you would need to diet is if you're currently well above that range."

But despite the clarification, the phrase "leanest liveable weight" caused outrage online, with critics claiming the term was "harmful" and "dangerous".

One person claimed that the advice was teaching women "how to be as thin as possible without dying".

"Wouldn't realistic healthy maintainable weight not be a better choice of words," another commenter suggested.

So, @GwynethPaltrow & Goop, your company is just a massive troll, right? How else do you explain your constant asinine ideas and harmful advice? How many more medical professionals have to tell your rich idiot clients that your company is harmful for them to get the point? — Ryan Knowles (@ImRyanKnowles) February 7, 2018

Leanest livable weight????? WTF is wrong with you people?! — maidjoan 🕵️ (@maidjoan) February 2, 2018

One Twitter user defended Goop, claiming that those that were upset by the term clearly didn't read the article. But another user hit back saying the phrase on its own was damaging.

I don't know, what is wrong with you? You just read a headline, misunderstand, and use it as a soap box to pretend they are saying something they are not. Most of the article is about how starving yourself and "ideal weight" are not worthy goals, but one should focus on health. — CM Hamilton Monk (@CMHamiltonMonk) February 6, 2018

Paltrow's site has often been called out for its controversial wellness advise and products.

Mark Shelhamer, former chief scientist at NASA's human research division, criticised the website for promoting bogus $120 stickers that allegedly contain materials used in spacesuits.

The "Body Vibes" stickers were said to be made from "NASA spacesuit material" to "rebalance energy frequency in our bodies," according to the website.

Mr Shelhamer called out the product for being a "load of BS".

"Not only is the whole premise like snake oil, the logic doesn't even hold up," Shelhamer told Gizmodo.

"If they promote healing, why do they leave marks on the skin when they are removed?"

The site was also in the spotlight last year after offering subscribers some rather unusual advice on how to combat depression.

It claimed that the concept of "earthing" — walking around outside with bare feet — was actually an incredibly powerful healer for mental and physical woes including depression.

Women have also previously been advised by the website to stick jade eggs into their vaginas to balance their menstrual cycles and "cultivate sexual energy".