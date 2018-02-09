Each to their own but, pimple popping? Really?

Pimple popping, as it turns out, isn't universally gross and some people actually quite like to watch pimples being popped.

So much so that there are dedicated sites and YouTube channels for it.

And now there's also a toy that simulates the act of pimple popping.

The "Pop It Pal" is a piece of "fake skin" that you can fill with yellow "pus" to your heart's content, then pop away like pimples, if that's the sort of thing you're into.

Husband-and-wife duo Billy and Summer Pierce, who created the toy, are pimple popping video enthusiasts and want to convert others to the wonders of this internet trend.

"Our three kids love it, our parents love it, and apparently, now, people around the world are raving about it," the Pierces write on their website.

Reviews on the toy's Facebook page are overall very good and many describe the toy as something that provides them with relief.

So there you go.