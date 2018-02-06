The Duchess of Cambridge is launching a new mental health campaign to encourage children "to be comfortable in their own skin".

In a specially-recorded video message, the duchess will also call upon parents and teachers to "give children the emotional strength" they need to "fulfil their true potential", reports The Daily Telegraph.

Her intervention comes amid a push to identify mental illness early in schools and offset problems in adulthood. It is feared children are suffering from low self-esteem exacerbated by pressures placed upon them on social media.

The duchess's comments were recorded to promote the children's charity Place2Be, of which she is patron, and coincide with Children's Mental Health Week 2018.

The charity runs effective counselling services in schools.

In the recorded message, the duchess, who is pregnant with her third child, said: "Childhood is an incredibly important moment in our lives.

"It is the time when we explore our personalities, discover the potential that lies within us and learn how to be ourselves.

"Our experience of the world at this early stage helps to shape who we become as adults, how we begin to feel comfortable in our own skin."

The duchess has - along with Prince William and Prince Harry - thrust mental health to the forefront of their charitable work. The trio have been heavily involved in the Heads Together campaign - highlighted by the Telegraph - while last month the duchess said in a landmark speech that her "own commitment is to the youngest and most vulnerable in their early years - babies, toddlers and school-children".

The new, recorded message ties in with a new campaign by Place2Be - called Being Ourselves - which helps youngsters tackle low self-esteem and create a positive images of themselves.

Some children compare themselves negatively to others, especially online, according to Place2Be.

The duchess, who has been a Place2Be patron since 2013, filmed the video message during last month's visit to Reach Academy Feltham, west London. She spoke to pupils, parents and teachers about the impact of the scheme which tries to spot potential problems early and give support in familiar surroundings.

Low self-esteem affects more than eight in 10 of the pupils who get Place2Be's one-to-one help. According to the charity, the back-up it gives can help boost confidence and enable children to cope better in and out of school.

The duchess said: "Some children will be facing tougher challenges than others, but I firmly believe that while we cannot change their circumstances, we can ensure that every child is given the best possible support to ensure they fulfil their true potential.

"This is best achieved when we, the adults in their lives, work together to give children the emotional strength they need to face their futures and thrive

"Whether we are school leaders, teachers, support staff or parents, we each have a role to play.

"When we are open and honest with each other about the challenges we face, we can work together to ensure the children in our care have the chance to become the best version of themselves."

Catherine Roche, Place2Be chief executive, said: "We know from our work in schools that some children find it difficult to think of themselves positively, as it's all too easy nowadays to compare ourselves negatively to others, especially online.

"This Children's Mental Health Week we are encouraging everyone, and especially children and young people, to focus on what makes them who they are, and to celebrate their unique qualities and strengths.

"We'll all face difficult times in our lives, but helping children to have a positive view of themselves can help them find the inner strength and resilience to cope with those challenges."