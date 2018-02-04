A woman claims she has cured her stage two cervical cancer with cannabis.

Queensland woman Shona Leigh was advised by her doctors to undergo chemotherapy, the most common treatment for cancer.

However, she dismissed her doctors' advice and took to the internet for alternative treatments.

She discovered cannabis oil and was soon approached by someone who supplied her with the drug.

Leigh told the Daily Mercury that since taking cannabis oil, her cancer has been cured.

"I cured cancer. Knowing what I know now, I can't be quiet," she said.

"This is huge."

Shona Leigh (pictured) claims she cured her stage two cervical cancer with only the use of cannabis. Photo / Facebook / 123rf

Eight months after using cannabis oil, Leigh said her test results showed that her cancer had completely gone.

However, within four months of starting her cannabis oil treatment, she developed large lumps the "size of my first" in her left breast.

She changed suppliers and within "two weeks of her sending me a coconut oil infusion those lumps were gone".

Now cancer-free, Leigh said she now makes her own cannabis oil to heal cancer and sells it to suffers.

She also sells it in balms and spray to limit those in pain from arthritis, even though it is illegal.

She was provided with cannabis oil (stock image) by someone she met online, and says within eight months she was returning clear blood scans. Photo / 123rf

Despite this, she claims she has helped more than 50 people improve or heal their cancer.

"I'm a criminal because of what I do. I don't want to live like this," she said.

"I've seen this save lives and in the face of what I know, I can no longer be quiet.

"There's other people out there that have got such strong results. You need to hear their stories."

If the stigma of cannabis use was removed, Leigh believes it would be a more popular treatment with people of all ages.

Following a law change in New Zealand, doctors can now prescribe medical cannabis without approval from the Ministry Of Health.

This means that your local doctor will be able to prescribe you medical cannabis just as they would any other medicine. The move is expected to improve patient accessibility to medical marijuana and bring New Zealand cannabis laws "in line with international developments".

A new Government medicinal cannabis bill progressed to select committee on January 30.

It would increase the availability of cannabis-based medicinal products for the terminally ill and the proposed bill would also provide a criminal defence for anyone terminally ill charged with possession of marijuana.