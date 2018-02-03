Survey finds 66-year-olds are the most satisfied in bed - and sex therapists say it makes sense.

Your sex life reaches its peak in your 60s, according to a new report.

The eighth annual Singles in America survey was taken by more than 5,000 single people in the US.

It found single women are having the best sex at 66 years old and men at 64.

Sex therapist Dr Madeleine Castellanos said lovemaking is more fulfilling for single men and women in their 60s because they are experienced, they know what they want and are free to explore the dimensions of their sexuality.

"As you get older you know what you like physically," sex therapist Dr Castellanos, a New York-based sex therapist, told Daily Mail Online.

While many think younger people have a better time knocking boots, the recent survey revealed it actually gets better with age.

In fact, a study published by National Commission on Aging found women, in particular, said sex in their 70s was at least as satisfying or more satisfying physically than it was in their 40s.

Dr Castellanos told Daily Mail Online many men and women like getting frisky in their 60s because they are more free.

"Many of them had a much more narrow range of experience limited by who they were with," she explained.

For instance, single people in their 60s who have been in long-term relationships when they were younger are now able to "continue to explore all the dimensions of their sexuality."

Since there's also a learning curve to sex, men and and women could be having a better time knocking boots in their 60s simply because they've been doing it for such a long time.

"The older you are the less limited you are about what other people think, what society thinks and what your partner thinks," Dr Castellanos explained.

Previous studies have found that, contrary to popular belief, older people are spending a lot of time between the sheets with their partners.

A 2007 study published in The New England Journal of Medicine found that the majority of older people who were married or had intimate partners were sexually active well into their 80s.

Many of them reported having intercourse, oral sex and masturbating even in their 80s and 90s.

The Singles in America survey, funded by Match and conducted by Research Now, is the latest to prove sex isn't just a young person's game.