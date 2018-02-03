New Year's resolutions are made and then, suddenly, it's February.

Tauranga and Western Bay gyms say they are expecting an influx of new members this month as summer breaks wrap up and untouched exercise goals beckon.

Meanwhile, more than 100 Bay smokers have already taken their first step towards kicking the habit in 2018 and Tauranga Budget Advisory Service is busy helping people set financial goals after an expensive festive season.

Sue McBurney, manager of Oceanblue Health and Fitness Club in Papamoa, said the next two weeks would be a busy period for new gym memberships.

"I think people are still pretty much in holiday mode over January. The kids are still off school and people are still on holidays."

She said the increase in join-ups was usually sparked by New Year's resolutions and "probably a bit of overindulgence over the festive season".

Aspire Health and Sports' Ali Witschke said a rise in memberships at the Bethlehem gym was also usually seen in February.

She said people realise a month has passed since the New Year started and decide they had better carry out their resolutions.

"They do get back into a routine once the kids are at school and things."

Co-owner of The Gym Tauranga Lisa Chan agreed and said once schools go back, parents generally have more time to do things for themselves.

"It's always a popular time of year for people to want to come and join a gym because of being summer, and people want to get out and about and feel confident and have lots of energy."

Other people wanting to improve their health in 2018 were trying to quit smoking.

Quitline has been contacted by 135 people from Bay of Plenty so far this year.

"January is a busy time of year for Quitline. What we often hear from callers is they take this time of year to focus on setting a New Year's goal to be smoke-free," the organisation's chief executive Andrew Slater said.

"We see our biggest influx of calls around this period."

He said tax increases get peoples' attention and, along with family and health, that was a key factor in encouraging people to give up smoking.

"Increasingly in 2018 many people are turning to e-cigarettes to help give up smoking. Quitline can support anyone using e-cigarettes as part of their quit journey."

Slater said e-cigarettes were a good option for some in the arsenal of tools that can be used to quit.

Tauranga Budget Advisory Service manager Diane Bruin said her organisation was also finding people making good commitments already – giving up smoking and getting fit physically and financially.

She said it was an especially busy time of year when bills come in from the Christmas spend that need to be addressed.

"For many, there is the added cost of children going back to school but more generally a lot of people have extended themselves at Christmas and overspent.

"A lot have acquired additional loans pre-Christmas and are now not sure how they will pay off extra debt."

Pounding the pavement with pooches

Christine Rudden from The Gym Tauranga will be leading the way at new dog running classes, which start tomorrow. Photo/Andrew Warner

Co-owner of The Gym Tauranga, Lisa Chan, says more and more people want exercise that fits into their lifestyle.

"They want efficient training that they can be in and out in a short amount of time and get the results they want."

Chan said making exercise fun, interesting and flexible means gym goers are more likely to continue what they start.

"We're just looking at different ways to get people exercising. It doesn't necessarily need to be within four walls. It can be outside in the community."

Her gym is also looking at ways to involve family in exercise and tomorrow is starting dog running classes.

Every Sunday at 8am a group of people and their pooches go for an hour-long run together.

"People love running with their dogs so if they have the opportunity to do that in a group then hopefully it gives them motivation," Chan said.

The group run will navigate a different route each Sunday and gym staff will be there to help.

The initiative is also open for non-dog owners keen to run with them.

Chan said there has already been a lot of interest.

On the street: What was your New Year's resolution?

"That I come to New Zealand for three months every year."

Tony Apps, 72, Birmingham, England

"To eat healthier this year."

Donna Howitt, 58, Otumoetai

"To give up cigarettes."

Scotty Walden, 39, Pyes Pa

"I don't do New Year's resolutions these days; I just like to keep a short list of things to live by."

Rose Riley, 53, Matapihi

"Act more responsibly and like an adult. Becoming 20 soon, got to start to be responsible, I guess."

Liam Kenter, 19, Timaru

Tips for 2018 from Tauranga Budget Advisory Service manager Diane Bruin

•Reduce your debt by paying more than the minimum. When the highest interest debt item is repaid, continue to reduce other debts.

•Prepare for Christmas now. Ten dollars a week can be $500 or more at Christmas.

•Take up interest-free credit cards to repay existing card debt. Set up repayment plans to pay the cards off in the interest-free period.

•Set a plan. What do you want to save for? How much will it cost and how much will you need to save weekly to achieve that?

•Have a buddy who can keep you on track towards your end financial goal. Seek assistance with a financial mentor to get you started.

•Good incomes can make it easier to spend more but also get people into financial trouble quickly.

•Write a budget based on your current spending. Get your bank statement and identify how much you spend now. This is the biggest eye opener for many and can change your spending habits.

•Write your ideal budget and set spending amounts. Reward yourself on your saving and reduction in debt as milestones are reached.