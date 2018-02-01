Office workers could lose about 3kg a year simply by standing up at their desks, research suggests.

The international study of more than 1000 men and women found that standing instead of sitting for six hours a day burned an extra 54 calories daily — resulting in significant weight loss.

The research, published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, found that standing burned almost twice as many calories in men compared with women, reflecting the fact that those with greater muscle mass burn calories more quickly.

The study, which examined data from 46 previous studies, found the average difference in energy expenditure between sitting and standing was 0.15 calories a minute. It means those who spent six hours of the day standing rather than sitting could expect to lose almost 3kg in a year — amounting to about 12kg in four years — if they did not change their diet.

Advertisement

Dr Francisco Lopez-Jimenez, the senior author and chairman of preventive cardiology at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, said: "Standing for long periods ... may seem unmanageable, especially those who have desk jobs, but, for the person who sits for 12 hours a day, cutting sitting time to half would give great benefits."

- Telegraph Group Ltd