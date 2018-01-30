A South Auckland woman has been put off chicken after finding what she believes were fly eggs in her meal from a takeaway shop in Mangere.

South Auckland resident Reighleen Latu was left gagging when she discovered the fried chicken she had bitten into was riddled with what appeared to be fly eggs.

Latu said that on Monday her partner, Dan Mate, and his brother purchased the chicken from The Great Tong in Mangere East for a family lunch.

As soon as Latu had bitten into the chicken she noticed "it tasted really off".

Advertisement

There was also a tell-tale smell that something was wrong.

"That's when I saw the eggs on the side of the chicken," she said.

"I was so disgusted. I spat it out and threw up."

There were so many eggs, she said.

Latu said they were just sitting under the battered coating of the chicken.

Horrified, she returned the chicken to the store immediately.

She said she showed about six or seven chicken pieces, all in the same poor state, to the staff.

She said The Great Tong in Mangere East had refunded the order and had thrown the chicken in the bin, but the ordeal had left a foul taste.

Latu took to Facebook to warn others about what happened, posting pictures of the fly-stricken food, and received a huge response.

*WARNING* #UPDATE http://bit.ly/2rPMR3V I HAVE MADE FORMAL COMPLAINT AGAINST THE GREAT TONG TAKEAWAY WITH AKL CITY... Posted by Reighleen Latu on Sunday, 28 January 2018

Her post went viral and to date had been shared on Facebook more than 4000 times.

Latu said she was now paranoid about eating out and did not think she could ever bring herself to eat chicken again.

She said she felt sick thinking about the fact some of her family had eaten the chicken.

Latu had filed a complaint with the Auckland Council.

The store currently holds an A grade food rating from the Auckland Council.

A Great Tong spokesperson said they were "well aware" of the allegation and would be investigating it further.

In the meantime, he said they had asked all The Great Tong stores to check their stock.

"They are doing their own checks as well to make sure the food is safe.

"We are putting in the hard work and it has been taken as a serious matter."