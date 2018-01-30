A young father was on a jetski zooming through Lake Macquarie when he hit a wave and came out the other side knowing something was wrong.

When Toby Bird looked down, his leg was missing.

The NSW fitness instructor's $40,000 prosthetic leg had come off in the water, and now he's on a desperate manhunt to find his missing limb and have it returned.

"I looked down and then I said to me mate, 'oi bro my leg fell off'," Bird told the Newcastle Herald.

Advertisement

"We stopped and went back to look for it, but it was just gone."

Friendly locals closely combed the area, diving for more than two hours to try to find the prosthetic but came up legless.

"There can't be that many legs floating around the lake," a good-humoured Bird added.

Toby Bird, who lost his leg in a car crash five years ago, did not have the carbon fibre limb insured but hopes it may eventually wash up on the shore. Photo / Facebook

Now Bird has reached out to the public to reunite him with his $40,000 prosthetic.

The prosthetic leg is grey in colour, with a skin-coloured foot attached to the end.

The 24-year-old is currently getting around on his "every day" prosthetic leg but is keen to head back into the water, something he can't do without his waterproof prosthetic.

Bird lost his leg in a car crash five-years ago. He did not have his carbon-fibre limb insured.

The young father has a GoFundMe page set up to help him fund a new prosthetic leg.