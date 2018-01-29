National deputy leader Paula Bennett has returned to Parliament saying she feels "100 per cent better" after having weight loss surgery over the summer break and feels some sympathy for those who cannot afford it.

On the first day back at Parliament after gastric bypass surgery in December, Bennett said she went public about it so she wasn't the subject of gossip but was reluctant to turn into a campaigner on the issue.

She said she was privileged to be able to afford to have the surgery "and I've got a lot of sympathy for those who can't".

"It's only been a few weeks but it's already kind of life changing in just how active I am, how much healthier I am and some of the corners I've turned. So I can certainly understand the calls for more public funding."

She said there were some places available under the public health system but did not know how short that was of demand.

"I'm not the expert and I'd want to know the facts before I sort of jumped on the band wagon."

National deputy leader Paula Bennett has returned to Parliament saying she feels "100 per cent better". Photo / Mark Mitchell

She said it was a personal decision for anyone to have the surgery.

"I've got no advice for anyone else, I don't stand on any pedestal. I made a personal decision. I feel so much better but I'm part way through a lifetime journey I hope of being a bit healthier."

Bennett initially spoke to the Herald on Sunday about her decision to have a gastric bypass.

"I guess I didn't want the innuendo and gossip and I've been known for being a bit upfront and blunt so I guess I thought I'd put it out that I'd done that and then people wouldn't guess if I'm sick or had surgery. I can just sort of be me."