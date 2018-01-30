In this summer podcast series, each week the New Zealand Herald and Newstalk ZB's Go to Health podcast will look at a different health issue. Today, it's whether you should worry about exercise backfiring on weight-loss goals. Hosted by Frances Cook.

If you're looking to lose weight, most people will reach for the tried and true. Increase the exercise, and watch the pounds fall away.

The problem is a solid sweat session can leave you ravenous. You've burned energy, so it makes sense that your body asks for you to put more in.

The latest research not only backs this up, but also says some workouts will make you hungrier than others.

It's understandable people would start to worry that it's all a bit pointless. But is hunger really the enemy?

Now there's an important point that needs to be mentioned here. Your size has nothing to do with how healthy you are.

We're all made differently, so look different from each other too.

But for the many people likely to resolve to lose weight at this time of year, whatever your reasons are, knowledge is power.

I called up Claire Badenhorst, lecturer in exercise and sport science from Massey University, for the latest Go to Health podcast.

We talked about whether exercise makes you hungrier, if that's a problem, and which types of exercise are better than others.

For the interview, listen to the podcast.

