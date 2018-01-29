Fitness enthusiast and Instagram model Jen Selter has spoken out after she was kicked off an American Airlines flight when she and her sister got into a verbal altercation with flight crew members.

"People kept coming up to me. And then, all of a sudden, five male officers come at me. And it was really frightening," Selter said in an interview with Good Morning America.

According to the Daily Mail, the 24-year-old added that American Airlines "have to treat their passengers differently".

Selter and her sibling were on a flight from Miami to New York City on Saturday night.

The flight was delayed for 90 minutes due to mechanical issues.

While another passenger went to the bathroom, Selter decided to stand and reach for something in the overhead compartment, TMZ reports.

A flight attendant asked her to sit down, and arguing ensued.

When the flight attendant asked Selter if she wanted to get off the plane, she said: "Yes." Selter later asserted that she was being sarcastic.

The flight attendant asked the pilot to come over, and the situation only escalated from there.

Police later came onto the plane to remove Selter and her sister. An additional passenger, GMA reports, got off the plane in protest of how Selter was treated.

GMA reports that American Airlines offered Selter complimentary hotel accommodation for the night, but she declined.

But Selter later wrote in a tweet that she was not offered accommodation.

AND correction @AmericanAir your employees working that night did NOT offer ANY accommodations. They specifically said if you get taken off, they are not responsible anymore and that we can sleep in the airport — Jen Selter (@JenSelter) January 29, 2018

The social media personality took an American Airlines flight to New York on Sunday morning.

Video shows part of the confrontation where a man can be heard yelling: "You're harassing her."

Another clip shows the woman and her sister exiting the plane.

Selter is known for her curves which she flaunts on social media to her 11.7million Instagram followers.