Kiwis are bracing themselves for the hottest day of the year, with parts of the country expected to reach 40 degrees today.

And while it sounds like an unbearable heat, in some parts of the world that's nothing to pass out about. Take Death Valley in the US, for example, home to the hottest temperature ever recorded: a sweltering 56.7 degrees.

The ominously named Death Valley lies in Eastern Valley, California, and is home to just under 300 people who survive in an average of 40 degree heat or higher for four-and-a-half months of every year.

READ MORE: • How to keep your baby cool in a heatwave

Advertisement

Speaking to Mike Hosking on Newstalk ZB, Death Valley National Park spokesperson Abby Wines explains how locals keep cool.

Another hot day in store tomorrow before a tropical low is set for our shores later this week. Try and enjoy the sun and heat while you can. Latest forecasts for temperatures and rain later this week at https://t.co/Yjbq0jfCz1 ^KL pic.twitter.com/2i6GMAWtdL — MetService (@MetService) January 29, 2018

WInes says there are two ways residence in Death Valley beat the heat: air conditioning and swamp coolers.

The latter, also known as an evaporation fan, is the cheaper option.

According to Wines, "the reason it's so cheap to run is it's basically water running down over some wet cloth or pads and a fan blowing hot dry air through that water and into the house."

She claims the process "will cool you substantially".

"Think about how much cooler you feel when you get out of a body of water like a pool."

Evaporation fans are available in New Zealand from the likes of Mitre 10, a small portable option recommended for camping can be picked up from JayCar Electronics or you could hire one from heatzone.co.nz.