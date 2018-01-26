A man trying to help his girlfriend cope with depression has shared the simple way he makes her feel a little better.

Using a jar, some popsicle sticks and some coloured markers, the man created an easy way to try to ease his girlfriend's struggle, if only momentarily.

He posted his popsicle stick idea to Reddit and received praise from many people, including several struggling with depression and anxiety.

"Each 'category' is colour-coded so for example orange are inspirational quotes from poets, political figures, philosophers and humanitarians across time," he explained.

"The yellow popsicle sticks include reminders and positive words to help her through the day. Things like 'you're beautiful' and 'it's ok to ask for help'," he said.

Photo / Imgur

"The purple ones are tips to help her relax things like 'take a break' while she's working on her master's or 'listen to your favourite song'.

"I put a fine-tipped sharpie in there with the blank ones so she [could] record moments when she's the happiest and then she can pull one of those later when she needs it," he added.

Reddit users thought the popsicle jar was a "beautiful, lovely model to follow".

"Wow this is a really great idea. Sometimes depression makes it really hard for people to hear what you are trying to say and sometimes talking doesn't help. I'm gonna pass this idea along if you don't mind," someone said.

"As someone suffering too, I want you to know what you're doing could potentially be life saving, thank you for deciding to help her instead of treat her like a burden. I'm glad to know I live in a world with people like you," someone else said.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

Or if you need to talk to someone else:

• LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• SUICIDE CRISIS HELPLINE: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• SAMARITANS: 0800 726 666

• OUTLINE: 0800 688 5463 (confidential service for the LGBTQI+ community, their friends and families)

• RURAL SUPPORT TRUST: 0800 787 254.