A dad who is dying of a brain tumour has recorded a heartbreaking message for his two daughters to watch after he dies.

Steve Durrant videoed his heartfelt message for Isobel, 7, and Phoebe, 3, who don't yet know their father won't be around to watch them grow up.

In the emotional clip, he tells his daughters to remember the happier times when he held them close if they ever miss him.

"Hopefully by now I have given you your wings and I've taught you to fly.

"You guys are all you've got, so stick together and take the bad with the good.

"Remember how it felt when I put my arm around you and held you close.

"If you ever need my support remember how I pulled you into my chest and told you everything was going to be okay.

"If that is the closest I can be then hopefully it will provide you with some support."

His wife Liza (left) said the little girls don't fully understand the seriousness of their dad's illness. Photo / Cancer Research UK

The video was recorded with Cancer Research UK to raise awareness for his condition.

Durrant said he was inspired to make the video as he wouldn't be around for a large part of his daughters' developmental years and it's going to be tough on them growing up.

He revealed he wanted to give them something to look back on with fond memories that'll hopefully one day wipe away the pain of his passing.

Steve said he knew the illness would take his life but he wanted to control how he said goodbye to his loved ones. Photo / Cancer Research UK

Durrant was diagnosed with grade two oligoastrocytoma in April 2014 but was told the tumour was dormant.

However, in 2016 he began having seizures and was rushed to hospital, where he was told that tumour had continued to grow and was now classified as a grade three.

Only 27 per cent of those diagnosed with this tumour will live after five years.

Steve said he wanted to 'give them something to look back on that isn't going to be too painful for them'. Photo / Cancer Research UK

Despite his condition he returned to work and began training for a half marathon, determined the illness won't hold him back.

"I've seen the thing that's going to kill me and I have very little control over when it happens," he said.

"I can control what I do in the immediate future for my family, though."

Steve is suffering from a grade three oligoastrocytoma and has a small chance of living past the next five years. Photo / Cancer Research UK

Durrant said his wife has been an absolute rock, but he is heartbroken over the opportunities he will miss out on with his family.

"I love this woman more than life itself and we're not going to get the opportunity to grow old together.

"The worst thing about it is going to be leaving my family behind. I'll miss my little girls growing up. I'd do absolutely anything for them, I just have to get it all done."

Durrant continues: "No matter how we cut it, this is not going to end well for me. I do know that, come the day."