New Zealand's leading supermarkets won't be restricting the sale of energy drinks to under-16s after four major British chains announced they would be.

Last week Sainsbury's said it would be joining Aldi, Asda and Waitrose in asking teenagers for ID to prove they were 16 or older when buying energy drinks.

The move followed a slew of warnings from consumer groups warning of the dangers of high caffeine consumption for young people and the negative impacts it could have on health and school work.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Health said energy drinks and energy shots were not suitable for children or young people.

"Caffeine is a psychoactive stimulant drug that acts on the central nervous system, alters brain function, acts as a diuretic, and elevates blood pressure and metabolic rate," he said.

"Acute adverse effects from caffeine that have been identified include anxiety, headaches, insomnia, irritation of the gastrointestinal tract, nausea and depression."

Long -term effects from caffeine were not clear and young people may be more sensitive to adverse effects than others.

A 250ml can of Red Bull contains 80mg of caffeine, and a 250ml can of V contains 78mg.

According to regulatory body Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ), a cup of percolated coffee of the same size has between 60 and 120mg of caffeine and cup of tea has between 10 and 50mg.

Spokeswomen for both Countdown and Foodstuffs, which owns New World and Pak'nSave supermarkets, said they were not planning on age restrictions.

Foodstuffs spokeswoman Antoinette Laird said introducing restrictions on caffeinated products was challenging.

"Coffee and tea are major sources of caffeine and New Zealanders, both young and old, are likely to take a dim view of retailers questioning their flat white or English breakfast purchases."

It was up to parents and teachers to educate children on making good food and drink choices when shopping on their own, she said.

"Foodstuffs is guided by the relevant authorities who are clear in their guidance around labelling and age restrictions on products."

Energy drinks carry a warning about the maximum amount a person should consume a day (250ml cans of Red Bull and V have a two per day maximum), and a warning that the drinks are not suitable for pregnant or lactating women, and children.

A Countdown spokeswoman said the supermarket chain had no plans to restrict energy drink sales, but they were watching what was happening overseas.

"We take our responsibilities as a retailer really seriously, which is why we have strict policies around selling restricted items such as alcohol and tobacco.

"We haven't had this issue raised by the agencies who oversee New Zealand's food safety and quality, being MPI or FSANZ, or public health officials."

Kiwi nutritionist Claire Turnbull said more research was needed before a compulsory ban could be made, but she supported the idea of restricting energy drink sales.

"I think it's a very sensible idea, because unfortunately parental education can only go so far. If they're very easy to access then they can become a problem."

Children who were exposed to large doses of caffeine at a young age risked interrupting their sleep and developing an early addiction to the stimulant.

"If a child has one every single day that becomes normal and if they don't have one they might feel tired," she said.

Sleep was crucial for children's brain development and their learning.

"If you wake up and you've not been rested through the night, you might also end up having behaviour issues."

And energy drinks were not just highly caffeinated - they were full of sugar, Turnbull said.

A 250ml can of V had 26.5g of sugar and the same size can of Red Bull had slightly more, 27g.

A representative for Frucor Suntory, which makes V, said it was up to retailers whether or not they restricted sales.

"We don't market energy drinks to anyone under 18," the representative said.

"We don't sell energy drinks (or full sugar soft drinks) to any schools in New Zealand. V packaging clearly states that the product is not recommended for children."

Red Bull has been approached for comment but had not replied by time of publishing.