A bit of plastic from Bunnings turned out to be a real game changer for an Aussie mum sick of wasting bench space on bulky Nespresso pods and storage boxes.

As many pod coffee drinkers will know, Nespresso machines are convenient, but keeping your pods in order can be a much more testing task.

"I've tried lots of different ways of storing Nespresso pods — jars, boxes, you name it," mum-of-three Gina Baynham told Kidspot.

"Every time my husband comes home from the shop, he has bought new flavours to try and it drives me mad because I have to reorganise my storage all over again."

But the household pod problem was solved when she stumbled upon a genius hack online that involves a piece of PVC plastic from Bunnings that cost her $A1.80.

"When I saw this idea on the Facebook group 'Mums Who Organise', I was so excited," said Gina.

Gina and her family now have lots more bench space for cooking. Photo / Facebook

She immediately contacted her husband to pick up a 2.4m strip of PVC.

"I then cut it to 30-centimetre lengths with a sharp knife and stuck them to the underside of my kitchen cupboards with double-sided sticky foam that I bought in a craft shop for about $2."

Each strip is able to hold around eight Nespresso pods, making way for plenty of clear bench space.

"The kitchen looks so uncluttered it has cleared up my bench surfaces. Next time my husband comes home from the Nespresso shop with new varieties all I will need to do is stick a few more lengths of PVC and I will have unlimited capsule storage," she boasted.

"The only skill involved was getting the gap wide enough to slide the capsule in without it being so loose that it would fall out."