January is well and truly underway but if your new year's fitness kick isn't quite going to plan, it may be because you're choosing the wrong workout for your personality and goals.

Balance Magazine compiled a quiz that lets fitness aficionados determine which workout is best suited to their goals and disposition, reports Daily Mail.

The eight question quiz asks users questions like "what are your primary fitness goals" and "what is the biggest factor stopping you exercising?" with four answer options. You then tally up your answers to determine your fitness personality and which workout would be most effective.

1. What are your main fitness goals?

A.

To enjoy using my body and boost some feel good hormones.

B.

Improve my muscle mass and change the shape of my body.

C.

Put myself to the test while getting fit in the most efficient way possible.

D.

To beat stress and improve my mental outlook..

2. How much money could you spend on monthly fitness?

A.

As little as possible.

B.

The cost of 3-5 weekly coffees.

C.

The cost of 10 weekly coffees.

D.

The cost of 20 weekly coffees.

3. How much time could you devote to exercise each week?

A.

No more than 2-3 hours.

B.

3-4 hours.

C.

4-5 hours.

D.

I can't tell how much free time I have from one week to the next.

4. What do you think is the biggest factor stopping you exercising?

A.

Boredom and lack of motivation.

B.

The lack of a definitive end goal.

C.

An injury from over-exuberant training.

D.

Work or family life not allowing enough 'me-time'.

Is your New Year's resolution not going to plan? Photo / 123RF

5. How well do you accept and want instruction?

A.

I prefer to chart my own course.

B.

I like to be shown once then go my own way.

C.

I prefer to be coached if possible.

D.

I want to be given expert instruction detail.

6. How social are you, on a scale of one to 10 (where 10 is life and soul of the party)?

A.

1-3

B.

4-5

C.

8-10

D.

6-7

7. How important is your sports performance relative to your training?

A.

Not that important.

B.

It's a big factor.

C.

Occasionally I factor it in.

D.

I don't play sports.

8. How competitive are you?

A.

I'm not into competition at all.

B.

I prefer competing against myself.

C.

I need to win at all costs.

D.

I try to avoid it because it's bad for my mental wellbeing.

What exercise is right for you?

Mostly As:

Structured exercise is vital to you but enjoyment needs to be the key factor. Balance magazine recommend exercising outdoors, whether that's running, cycling or power walking in your local park. The magazine recommends writing a list of workouts you'd love to try, sticking it to your fridge and trialling a new one each month.

Mostly Bs: Anyone who answered mostly Bs prefers working out alone, rather than in a group class. Because you relish alone time, hit the gym and follow a personalised, structured routine. The most important factor? Exercise in short sessions, which can burn more calories.

Mostly Cs: People who answer mostly Cs are fans of seeing results - and fast. The magazine cites Crossfit as the perfect workout for these types of people because the combination of gymnastics and intense cardio tones your entire body in record time. The magazine recommends trying different versions of exercises and encourages you to revamp the structure of your routine every six weeks.

Mostly Ds: People who answered mostly Ds are highly emotional but cannot separate their emotion from their workout, leading to burnout. Balance magazine suggest a yoga class as the perfect form of exercise to improve your mood whilst toning your body.