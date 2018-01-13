If you're looking for proof that it's the small things that can make a big difference, look no further.

A new Indian study has found that seasoning your food with black pepper could significantly transform your waistline.

The research suggests that piperonal might have also helped regulate some of the genes associated with obesity. Photo / Getty Images

To come to this conclusion, researchers at the Sri Venkateswara University added piperonal, a compound found in pepper, to the high-fat diets of obese rats, reports news.com.au.

At the end of the 22-week study period, the rats who received the piperonal had increased lean body mass, bone mineral concentration (BMC) and bone mineral density (BMD) compared with the control group. Translation: rats that ate pepper had a lower body weight, lower blood sugar levels and lower body fat percentage.

Researchers also discovered that the supplement of piperonal considerably decreased the rat's blood glucose level after just 60 mins when compared to the control group. The results showed that the preventive effects were maximised at a dosage of 40 mg per kg of body weight, administered for a 42-day period.

"Our findings demonstrate the efficacy of piperonal as a potent anti-obesity agent, provide scientific evidence for its traditional use and suggest the possible mechanism of action," the study authors wrote in the journal Nutrition and Metabolism.

Pass us the pepper.