Victoria's Secret model Georgia Fowler has shown us exactly how she keeps her killer figure in shape, by giving fans a rare glimpse inside her fridge.

The New Zealand born beauty shared a snap of her fridge to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, which was filled with fruits and vegetables, news.com.au reported.

As well as walking for Victoria's Secret, she has appeared on the cover of Harper's Bazaar and walked during all the major fashion weeks.

Speaking to news.com.au, Fowler said she maintains her figure through regular exercise and a diet of "protein and vegetables". She stays away from processed foods, even when the lure of late night airport fast food or room service provides temptation.

"I try and take nuts with me so I don't get to that point where I'm so hungry that I need to eat the naughty stuff," she said.

"It's very difficult when you're travelling with the time zones. You're tired and you want comfort food. There are things that you might not normally eat but you have no choice because you're starving.

"I'm pretty healthy all year. I love exercise. Obviously leading up to the [Victoria's Secret] show we increase it a little bit more. I do a bit of everything — pilates, boxing and weight training. I try to mix it up and do something everyday just to keep it exciting, to keep your body guessing."

Fowler isn't the first high profile health and wellbeing advocate to share the contents of her fridge.

In December, activewear queen Lorna Jane Clarkson shared a snap of her pre-Christmas fridge, which had very few — if any — treats for the festive season.

Telling news.com.au she likes to keep "on track" with healthy eating in the lead up to Christmas, Clarkson said the lack of treats in her fridge meant she was able to stay healthy and have "heaps of energy" during the festive season.

"But from Christmas Eve through to Boxing Day it's all about the foods that are traditionally Christmas for me — and trust me I just have to have a little bit of absolutely everything."