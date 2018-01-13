Twin sisters who lost their mum to cancer are encouraging Kiwis to start fulfilling their dreams now instead of waiting to tick off their bucket lists.

Natasha and Katrina (Tash and Triny) Bell's heartache inspired Mercy Hospice's new campaign Bucket List Broadcast. The campaign asks people to donate to the hospice and share their bucket lists on social media, for the chance to have their wish come true.

Their girl's mum Shirley Bell was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer, in 2010. After years of treatment including chemotherapy and radiation, and a partial remission, Bell was given a terminal prognosis in October 2016.

"Tash and I had talked to her and asked if there was anything particular she wanted to do while she still could or anything she had been putting off and mum started to do all those things," said Triny.

With the twins' help, Bell was able to fulfil some of her dreams before she died, including spending time with her eldest daughter Jorja and granddaughter in America and visiting an old friend in Christchurch.

Bell also got close to ticking an African safari off her bucket list with a trip to Jamala Wildlife Lodge in Canberra, where she was able to pat a cheetah.

When their mum died at Mercy Hospice Auckland in July 2017, Tash and Triny became determined to complete their own bucket lists and inspire others to do the same.

"I think a lot of people get so caught up in everyday life and are always thinking 'it would be nice to do that' but they never get around to it," said Triny.

"Something like this is kind of a good wake up call to say 'hey, life is for living. If there is something you want to do, do it now.

"It's getting people to think about what it is they would like to do, or things they've been putting off, or how they can create more memories with other people."

While Tash and Triny have always been proactive when it comes to ticking off the things they want to do, they realised there was still a lot on their bucket lists.

Right to left: Tash and Triny Bell with their mum Shirley, who died of cancer last year, and their older sister Jorja Loftin. Photo/Supplied

"I'd always wanted to go to Sri Lanka and the Maldives which is somewhere my parents travelled to 30 years ago and it was one of their favourite vacations they had. So I took my husband there at the end of last year," said Triny.

Triny also wanted to learn to surf and visit Great Barrier Island for the first time, which she planned to do with Tash on Waitangi Weekend.

A number of Kiwi celebrities, including Coast radio's Lorna Subritzky and former All Black Alan Whetton, have jumped on board by putting together their own bucket lists.

Mercy Hospice CEO Paul Couper said they care for more than 1000 people with life-limiting illnesses a year.

"It really brings it home that life is for living and the whole purpose of what we are doing is to allow people to live every moment with the best quality of life they can.

"The Bucket List Broadcast really raises awareness that you don't have to wait to put things on your bucket list and you certainly don't have to wait to do them."

He also hoped the campaign would help people, who have a short time to live, tick off the things they want to do.

The Bucket List Broadcast begins tomorrow and is set to run until January 26. Two lucky people will win their bucket list wish, fully paid for by Barfoot & Thompson.

To enter, donate to Mercy Hospice's online fundraising page, then upload a video or selfie of your bucket list wish to social media and tag Mercy Hospice Auckland or the Bucket List event, and share away.

All funds go to the Mercy Hospice.

Celebrity's Bucket Lists

Former All Black Alan Whetton

"To be sideline at the Monaco Grand Prix on a super luxurious yacht being entertained to the max."

Miss World New Zealand 2017 Annie Evans

"A few things on my bucket list include backpacking, living zero waste and living without my phone for a month, as all these things are out of my comfort zone."

Former All Black coach John Hart

"My bucket list is to see the Blues once again win the Super Rugby competition."

Coast radio's Lorna Subritzky

"Travel to new places: this year I'm heading to Nepal, and I hope to get to Venice before too long. I visited Italy 15 years ago but missed Venice; since then I have developed an obsession with Murano art glass and I'd love to visit the glassmakers there."