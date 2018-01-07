People are once more able to gather shellfish from anywhere along the country's coastline without risk of becoming ill.
The Ministry for Primary Industries today lifted all biotoxin warnings for Northland's west coast and the Bay of Plenty.
There are now no warnings in place anywhere in New Zealand.
The ministry said recent water and shellfish sampling for algae and their toxins showed that shellfish were now safe to eat.
Signs warning against gathering the shellfish would be taken down in coming days.