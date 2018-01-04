This was one of NZH Lifestyle's top stories for 2017

A "bubbly" and "amazing" teenager has died after a hairball that was lodged in her stomach became infected.

Jasmine Beever, 16, from Skegness, collapsed at college last week and was sent home to rest - but she later came out in "blotches".

Doctors fought to keep her alive when she was rushed to hospital. They managed to resuscitate her for 15 minutes, but she lost her battle later that evening.

Advertisement

A post mortem has since revealed she had peritonitis, which is an inflammation of a thin layer of tissue in the abdomen, the MailOnline reported.

The pathologist revealed that Jasmine had a hairball in her stomach which became infected, causing the inflammation.

Tributes have flooded in for Jasmine, who had been sucking and chewing on her own hair for many years - often a sign of "Rapunzel syndrome" - on Facebook.

One friend wrote: "God took an angel last night. I hope you're cuddled and kept real tight. Miss ya already. Our clingon. Sleep tight."

Just days before the year 12 student passed away, on September 7, she attended the funeral of her grandfather.

Her best friend Billy Jo Ashwell, who has known Jasmine since nursery, has decided to raise money to help her family. So far the campaign has raised $5900.

Tributes have flooded in

Billy's mother, Donna Marshall, said that she will never forget the "darling" teenager. She described the death as "awful". She said on Facebook that Jasmine had been "sucking and chewing her hair for years".

Miss Marshall said: "Jasmine was amazing. She was one of those kids where she would make a sad face in the room smile. She was so bubbly.

"She was friends with Billy and she would always shout across the road to me "Donna are you okay?" and then she would ask if there was anything I wanted.

"She said if I needed help then I should give her a shout. She was such a darling. I am going to miss her terribly. We are all in shock.'

Miss Marshall, 45, said her daughter wanted to help the family and the money will help the family in any way they need.

She added: "It's been absolutely wonderful the support from local people. Billy is so proud of herself and she knows Jasmine would be proud too.

"We don't have a target we will just carry on. When we set up Just Giving it lasts for 30 days and we will carry on for that and hand over the money."

Miss Marshall continued: "Jasmine collapsed at college, she went home to bed and then later she came out in blotches and the rest is sad news.

"The ambulance came for her and when she got to hospital she was brought back to life for 15 minutes. It's so awful."

What is Rapunzel syndrome?

Rapunzel syndrome, or trichophagia, is a rare condition where hairballs are found in the digestive tract after a person ingests their own hair.

It is predominantly found in young people who have learning disabilities or are emotionally disturbed.

Less than 120 cases have been reported in the medical literature, and almost always affects women, it was reported last year.

Anyone who would like to help by donating to family can do so on the Just Giving page here.