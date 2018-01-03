Not much of a morning person? Unfortunately hitting snooze over and over will only set you up for an unhealthy day.

In fact, how you'll face the day will start the night before — if you're up too late socialising (or even just scrolling on your phone), your sleep will suffer. However, pushing back your wake-up time can do more harm than you realise.

According to news.com.au, here are five things that morning people do differently, that will hopefully give you some early-bird motivation.

1: START WITH STRUCTURE

Morning people tend to be creatures of habit. They set their alarm for the same time, stick to the same workout routine and start the day with the energised rigour needed to accomplish their to-do list. Morning fitness not only aids energy and concentration, but also assists in mental wellbeing (which can be essential in a busy week). Getting exercise in early also helps to remove the risk of post-work events getting in the way.

2: HAVE A NUTRITIOUS BREAKFAST

Don't miss out on the benefits of breakfast. Photo / Getty Images

If you're horizontal until midday, you're missing out on the benefits of breakfast. People who start the day with a healthy blend of protein, whole grains and/or fruit are more likely to have thinner waistlines, lower cholesterol, improved memory and concentration, and regulated insulin levels. Plus, it helps keep impulse snacking under control for the rest of the day.

3: LEAVE THE SNOOZE ALONE

Morning people usually abide by a strict get-up rule: When the alarm goes off, you get up. The trick is ensuring you allocate seven to nine hours between going to bed and waking up, so you're able to wake up refreshed and ready to conquer. Fogginess will always happen, but once you're up, it'll quickly disappear.

4: BE PRIMED FOR PRODUCTIVITY

Naturally, early risers just get things done. While a night owl is still shaking off the night before, a morning person has potentially exercised, showered, had a healthy breakfast, watched the news, made the kids' lunches and set a plan for the day. Getting going earlier not only helps you to tick off that to-do list, but also enjoy the energy required to conquer more cognitively challenging tasks.

5: PUT DEVICES DOWN

Does your downtime equal device time? Spending the hours before bed staring at your phone or tablet can actually affect your sleep. This is because harsh exposure to light before bed can upset your body's natural rhythm. People who are perky in the morning set themselves up for a good nights' sleep by switching off devices at around 8pm.

Kathleen Alleaume is a nutrition and exercise scientist and founder of The Right Balance. Follow her @therightbalance.