Allan Taurerewa Tuwharetoa says everyone has a part to play in the health of the Whanganui River.

The Whanganui man held a "peaceful protest" alongside the River Traders' market on Saturday morning.

Among his concerns was the diversion of water for electricity generation causing low flow and pollutants entering the water. He said that, combined with high temperatures, was causing fish to die.

"We believe the organisations that set themselves up as guardians and conservationists of our spiritual and physical entity known to the world as the Whanganui River are falling short of their stated goals and values."

Advertisement

Mr Taurerewa Tuwharetoa said a few people joined him in the protest and "a lot of people stopped and conversed".

"The support from the local community was awesome. Our wish is that our thoughts will reach the ears of those who can place our concerns at the top of the priority list and action immediate resolve."

Mr Taurerewa Tuwharetoa intends to be back at the market tomorrow.