

For Susanah Berry the pain of losing her son will never go away, yet his memory continues to live on in more ways than one.

At the age of 31, Hastings man Dene Campbell Riddell took his life, but in doing so gave life to seven others - something which Mrs Berry hangs on to.

"It is an amazing feeling to know that through him giving up his life at his own hand, he could pass life on to other people, other families. Knowing that out of something so bad and sad could come something great.

"His death wasn't in vain, it helped seven other people and I think people should be made aware that it is an option as long as the person is on support, it can be done."

He ​was admitted to the intensive care unit at Hawke's Bay Hospital on August 10, 2016 and remained on life support for 40 hours until he was declared dead on August 12, but remained on life support for his organs to be retrieved that night.

"I want to express the compassion given to us as a family from ICU, and the Hawke's Bay Hospital and the ambulance staff, they couldn't have been more supportive."

Donating his organs did not come out of the blue, Mrs Berry remembers often having conversations with Dene about giving others a second chance - something that was in his nature.

"Dene was always a giver, he would give the shirt off his back."

The recipients, who are anonymous, are scattered across the country.

She does know Riddell's kidneys went to two women, one young and one older. His liver went to a middle-aged man who had chronic liver problems all his life. His corneas went to two women, and his sclera (the outer layer of the eye) went to another two women.

One even sent Mrs Berry a card through Organ Donation New Zealand.

"I wanted to let you know that your loved one has been able to give me a second chance at life and for that I am truly grateful. Words can not explain how much," it said.

"I waited 10 years for a kidney transplant thinking it would never happen, but one night it did. It was a strange moment because as happy as I was to hear the news, I was also very aware that someone somewhere had lost someone special," it continued.

Riddell was adamant about two things. First, he wanted to be buried at Mangaroa cemetery in Hastings where his mates lay, and second, he wanted to donate his organs.

She would love to meet the people who were the recipients of Dene's organs to embrace the life that they now have.

"They came from a dark place and Dene has enabled their light to shine."

He left Hastings Boys High School at 17 to join the army, spending two years in the infantry in Christchurch before knee injuries prevented him from continuing.

During his final 13 years, he worked at a packaging factory in Hastings.

"He was a bubbly, outgoing, engaging bloke and blossomed throughout his life. He kept fit and healthy and was a life member of the local Allegiance Jiu-Jitsu club."

Despite never marrying, Dene had plenty of friends as well as three older brothers, and on his father's side of the family, two brothers and a sister - "loved by all of them."

"He was never unemployed, he never went to jail, he wasn't a perfect person, he was a naughty boy at times like all of them are but he had a good history - good work ethic -

just made some wrong choices here and there. He loved his thirty-three and the Canadian Club bourbon".

Mrs Berry got two tattoos after the death of her son; a replica of the owl he had tattooed on his neck as well as a copy of his handprint.

"I carried Dene under my heart for nine months, which included his donated organs, so all those organs are part of me as well, so I am really proud to be able to have given the opportunity for not only Dene to have 31 years but all the other people out there that he has enabled to continue on with their life. The big picture is huge compared to what happens on the day and on reflection I wouldn't do it any differently.

"People need to be mindful that at the time it is a very hard thing to conceive in your mind but if people can help people you should really go for it."

