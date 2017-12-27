A beloved mother-of-three has been found dead after she went missing from a home in Sydney's south on Christmas Day.

Tanya Laws, 39, from Engadine was last seen at a home in the suburb at 8pm on Monday.

Police made the discovery in bushland at Engadine yesterday and a spokesman said officers will now prepare a report for the coroner.

"There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances," the spokesman for NSW Police said.

"Police thank the public and media for their assistance."

Family and friends helped with the search and the social media campaign to find her reached thousands of people online.

Hundreds of messages flooded onto her husband Stephen's Facebook page after he appealed for information earlier this week.

However, shortly after, a family friend posted a message on the thread with a message from Stephen.

"It is with deepest sorrow that today I have received the news that my beloved Tanya has passed away," it read.

"I'd like to thank everyone involved in the search, and for your prayers and support."

Tributes then poured in for the mother.

One of the family's friends posed that Laws was a "beautiful, kind, loving person and my heart breaks just thinking about what you and your beautiful children must be going through".

Another wrote: "Tanya was an amazing person she had the biggest heart and would always make you feel so wanted, with her big smile and happy and chatty self."

"Heartbreaking. Tanya was such a vivacious and warm person who had an impact on everyone she met," wrote another.

Ms Laws' sister also set up a Facebook page to aid the search effort and shared the heartbreaking news, mourning her "beautiful angel".

"Our beautiful sister, daughter, wife, mother was found today," she wrote.

"She has passed on into God's hands, she was our beautiful angel sent to us for a short time.

"Rest my beautiful sister. Half of me has gone away with you my love."

NSW Police thanked the public for their search efforts.

WHERE TO GET HELP:



If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.



OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:



• LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• SUICIDE CRISIS HELPLINE: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757