A brave woman has shared pictures of the botched nose job that left a silicone implant protruding from between her eyes.

According to reports, the unnamed patient from Thailand's southern city of Hat Yai opted for a cheap rhinoplasty operation at a clinic that later refused to help her.

Following the procedure, that intended to give her a more pronounced nose, the woman began suffering from infections and later inflammation around the area of her face where the surgery had taken place.

Shockingly, the silicone implant began to reveal itself from the top of her damaged nose, poking out between her eyes.

The woman's silicone implant began to reveal itself between her eyes. Photo / australscope

She sought out medical professionals near Thailand's capital Bangkok, where one plastic surgery hospital is said to have provided her with pro bono treatment to have the implant removed.

The woman's nose is now left with a crater where the silicone implant used to be. It is still unclear how medics plan to repair her botched rhinoplasty.

Pictures of the woman's harrowing experience have since gone viral on social media, with cosmetic surgery clinics across the country sharing the snaps as a warning to nose-job-hunting women.

Reports did not name the woman's plastic surgery clinic in Hat Yai but said the business "took no responsibility" and "refused to help her" after the extent of her condition was revealed.

It was not clear whether the patient planned to take legal action.

