Amazon has been forced to withdraw one of its most bizarre products — an infant circumcision "training kit" — amid concerns it could put children at risk.

Secular and medical groups wrote to the online giant asking it to withdraw the product, which was on sale for about $880 on its US and UK websites.

They argue the product encourages unqualified practitioners to attempt the procedure.

The kit, made by Nasco, comes with surgical scissors, scalpels, a practice dummy with prosthetic foreskin replacements and instructions.

"These trainers are made with our soft, lifelike material, which is pliable, delicate, and realistic to the touch," boast the manufacturers in the product description.

"Medical students, physicians, and other practitioners can learn, practice and improve realistic, hands-on skills for this delicate procedure without the worry of learning on a live patient."

However, the UK's National Secular Society wrote to Amazon saying the kits could cause serious harm.

"We ask that you permanently remove them from sale," the society wrote.

"Male circumcision in the UK is wholly unregulated and we fear that the sale of this product may encourage unqualified practitioners to carry out unnecessary surgery on infants in non-clinical conditions, resulting in serious harm."

Amazon confirmed it had removed the products from sale yesterday. However, cheaper versions of the same product still remain on its US and UK websites.

Botched home circumcisions have led to infants dying. In 2012, a nurse from the UK was found guilty of the manslaughter of a 4-week-old baby who bled to death after the procedure went wrong.

A Perth law firm also warned that botched circumcisions in Australia are on the rise.

Amazon customers left more than 100 mostly sarcastic reviews — giving the controversial product's cheaper version a rating of two stars out of five.

"I can't believe anything this gross exists. SHAME on those who promote (and make money from) the genital mutilation of infants. Body modifications are for CONSENTING ADULTS ONLY," wrote one outraged reviewer.

However, most of the reviews were tongue-in-cheek. One customer said he bought one for his cousin as a Christmas gift.

"I am no longer part of the family," he wrote in a one-star critique.

However, in one five-star review a customer said the product had helped him become a "master swordsman".

"Probably the best circumcision trainer out there. I've noticed that my sword skills have definitely improved after training with this product," the customer wrote.

Sarcastic comments also flooded the product's question and answer section on Amazon.

"Can I order refills or do I have to master circumcision within my first 5 attempts?" one consumer asked.

"Is there a female version? We mustn't discriminate when it comes to mutilating children's genitals. #equality," inquired another.

Australian medical law specialist Karina Hafford said parents should carefully check their surgeon's credentials and history of investigations or complaints before going ahead with a circumcision.

"Ask a lot of questions during consultations, for example how many times have they performed that type of surgery, or what are their specific qualifications and training? Never be afraid to seek a second opinion," she said.