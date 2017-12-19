From the buzz of a hedge trimmer grinding into your weekend lie in to the incessant whir of late night water blasting waking up the kids, nothing irks a neighbour like unwanted noise.

And while we're a nation of DIYers, one radio presenter has reminded us we're not about to tolerate even the most common of backyard maintenance noises.

The Hits presenter Brodie Kane shared earlier this week that she was bothered by her eager neighbour mowing their lawn on a Sunday evening.

Taking to Twitter, Kane wrote: "It's 8.49pm on a Sunday evening. A neighbour is mowing the lawn. I can't even."

Advertisement

It’s 8.49pm on a Sunday evening. A neighbour is mowing the lawn. I can’t even. — Brodie Kane (@brodiekane) December 17, 2017

Twitter users were quick to sympathise with the radio host, with one sharing that her crafty neighbour decided to put together a Bunnings-kit-set shed at 2.20am.

HA. Let me know when you have a neighbour who decides to build a Bunnings kit-set shed at 2.20am ... 😑😭 — Lauren (@adora_belleD) December 17, 2017

Another hilarious response revealed a "suspected" drunk neighbour had decided to mow their lawn at 9.30pm - aided by the light of a torch.

Mine mowed recently at 9.30pm in the dark with a torch. — 🦄atomicboop🦄 (@atomicboop) December 17, 2017

READ MORE: • How to resolve boundary disputes with your neighbour

So when is it appropriate to mow your lawns and when are you likely to drive your neighbours bonkers?

Local councils stipulate acceptable times to fire up your grass cutter and other backyard power tools.

In Auckland residential areas, no maintenance noise, is allowed outside of 6.30am and 8pm, Monday to Friday, not before 7.30am or after 6pm on Saturday and on Sunday there is no noisy construction work allowed at all.

In other major cities, such as Wellington the times for noise restrictions remain the same and for Christchurch, you're expected to restrict use of noisy power tools to between 7am and 8pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 8pm on Sundays.