The mother of a teen heart transplant recipient - and a former top chef - have hosted and funded a Christmas lunch at Starship Hospital to thank the medical staff who saved the girl's life.

North Shore school girl Milli Jackson, 13, underwent the transplant at the hospital last month after being diagnosed with congestive heart failure in September.

After the operation her mother Bridgette Jackson wrote a post on social media expressing her gratitude to the doctors and nurses who treated Milli.

Michael Pugh, the owner of hospitality recruitment company The Recruitment Network, who was then a stranger to the family, saw the post and suggested they organise a lunch for the staff from Starship's Picu and 23B heart ward as a thank you.

Bridgette was stunned by Pugh's generosity and quickly agreed.

"This whole experience that we've been through this last four months I think has really highlighted the fact that people are so caring and complete strangers who you've never met will just go out of their way and help - it's just been absolutely mind blowing and all that wonderful support is such a positive thing for a family," she told the Herald on Sunday.

On Wednesday Bridgette, The Recruitment Network's Auckland general manager Andrew Methven and other supporters treated 60 Starship staff to a classic Kiwi meal of marmalade glazed ham, three different kinds of salad and a heart-shaped chocolate cake.

"It was lovely," Bridgette said of the event.

"[The staff] were all really, really appreciative of the meals. They have a specific lunch break between 1pm and 2.30pm. They don't get the opportunity really to have a sit down meal."

Starship nurse unit manager Dawn Tucker (left) and Bridgette Jackson at a Christmas lunch for Starship's Picu and 23B heart ward staff. Photo / Supplied by Auckland DHB

A heart-shaped chocolate cake was on the menu at the Christmas lunch for Starship's Picu and 23B heart ward staff. Photo / Supplied by Bridgette Jackson

Methven, who was a chef at Sky City until about six months ago, said he wanted to help because as a dad of four daughters himself, the Jacksons' story resonated with him.

"Family resonates with people and not greater time than at Christmas and you realise that if there were different circumstances it could be you...

"They didn't see it coming and all of a sudden here's a perfectly healthy daughter realistically on death's doorstep and the great people [at Starship] were able to help her.

"When you're there and you see all the nurses and the humour and love that comes with people and the generosity out of their own hearts and their job which is really hard, it's easy for us to go and cook.

"People recognise Starship but they don't often recognise the people in it. We were doing something very simple from our point of view but it meant quite a lot to them."