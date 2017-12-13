A new bride who died of meningococcal disease just hours after her wedding left behind a devastated family and touched the public's heart.

Now her bridesmaid is asking for people's help to defray the expenses brought on by the 26-year-old bride's funeral, which was held today on Auckland's North Shore.

Jamieka McCarthy Harford died hours after her wedding to Alistair Harford on the Whangaparaoa peninsula on Saturday.

She is believed to have died of meningococcal disease, a bacterial infection linked to meningitis, according to the Auckland District Health Board.

Harford left behind her husband, parents Linda McCarthy and Will Catchakingi and a brother, Raine McCarthy-Ngapera, according to a post on the Givealittle crowdfunding page.

The Givealittle page has been set up by Harford's bridesmaid Lamees Alafeishat to help with funeral costs and take financial pressure off Harford's family as they grieve.

"She leaves behind a wide community consisting of her loving family and friends who will never forget her laughter, her smile and her love that she always shared," Alafeishat wrote.

"Our beautiful, kind, sweet girl was taken from us so abruptly and on her wedding day! Jamieka was full of life, giving and caring. She dearly loved all those who were in her life in any shape or form.

"We are struggling to comprehend and understand what has happened but we need to come together to help the family."

"We are reaching out to everyone that her story and life has touched. We need your help to give our precious girl the final sending off she deserves and to help her family and husband through this season in their lives," the poster wrote.

"Jamieka, you went too soon my friend. You left us with a wound so deep I don't know if it will ever heal. We love you, we will miss you and we will forever remember you."