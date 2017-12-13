A funeral for a new bride who died just hours after her wedding is being held today.

Jamieka Dianne McCarthy Harford died from suspected meningococcal disease just hours after marrying husband Alistair John at Whangaparaoa Peninsula on Saturday.

The 26-year-old fell ill during her wedding ceremony. She later died of the bacterial infection linked to meningitis.

John said his new bride's death had been difficult to process.

"She was taken from us without notice by a horrible, deadly disease," he said earlier in a statement.

She was to be farewelled in a private service at midday today at the Fairview Conference Centre, Wairau Valley, North Shore.

There are four different types of meningitis, bacterial, viral, amoebic and fungal.

The symptoms are similar for each, but the causes, treatments and outcomes all vary.

Bacterial meningitis is fatal and the most common types are Meningococcal disease (meningococcal meningitis and/or meningococcal septicaemia)

Pneumococcal meningitis.

Meningitis is the inflammation of the meninges, the membrane lining of the brain and spinal cord. It usually refers to infections caused by viruses, bacteria, fungi, and other micro organisms such as parasites.

There are various strains of meningococcal meningitis, the most common in New Zealand being B and C, with babies, young children, teenagers and young adults at the greatest risk. There is no vaccine available for either in New Zealand, and antibiotics are the most effective form of treatment.

According to the Meningitis Foundation, death occurs in 5 per cent of cases, while about 20 per cent are left with permanent disabilities.

Pneumococcal meningitis is an infection of the membranes that cover the brain and spinal cord caused by the pneumococcal bacteria

Viral meningitis is unlikely to cause death and is an uncommon complication of a viral illnesses, including herpes.

Amoebic meningitis is classified as a "very rare" infection and is caught from stagnant water in waterholes and in poorly chlorinated swimming pools, especially when the water temperature rises above 30°C.

Children can become infected when contaminated water is forced up the nose.

Fungal meningitis is also rare and usually only occurs in people struck down by Aids, leukaemia, or as a result of drug therapy.