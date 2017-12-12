A loving father has won hearts around the world for shaving his hair off after his little daughter with alopecia said she didn't "love herself".

Dave's young daughter Riley suffers from the hair loss condition, and told her parents, "I don't love myself because I don't have hair."

In a heartwarming video, the doting dad took it upon himself to show his daughter that hair isn't important.

In the video, posted to Love What Matters Facebook page, Dave is seen grabbing the clippers and shaving his head bald to prove to his daughter that she is beautiful and loved despite having no hair.

Advertisement

"You want daddy to shave his head?" Dave asked his daughter — she replied with a nod. "Want me to do it right now? Okay, let's go."

Riley can be seen grinning with happiness as she helped her hero dad shave his hair off.

"You're a very special girl. Do you know that? Do you know how special you are? ... Hair doesn't matter", Dave was heard telling Riley.

"I know you would like to have hair ... but I love you the same no matter what. And so does Mummy. And so does everybody else," he said before cuddling his little girl.

"I'll keep it just like this. You know why? It's just hair, kiddo. It doesn't matter."

A little girl is thrilled to watch her father shave his head bald like her, after she told him she didn't love herself because she has Alopecia. Photo / Love What Matters / Facebook

Dave's wife Chelsea Sylvaria praised her husband saying she's " so in love" with him.

"Yesterday, I was joking around with Riley and telling her everyone I love: 'I love Riley, I love Gavin, I love Grayson', etc. Riley then looked at me and went, 'Do you love yourself?' I immediately said, 'Of course I do, you always have to love yourself! Do you love yourself?' Riley responded very softly, 'No'," she wrote on Facebook.

"I was a bit taken aback... Fast forward to later that night, when we got home. Dave wanted to talk to her about what she had said... this was the result. I LOVE this man with all my heart. (Riley is currently over being upset about having no hair, minor bump in the road of life!) We want her to know it's ok to sometimes get upset, but that she is strong and beautiful—no matter what!"

The video has been viewed by more than 1 million people and shared 9000 times.