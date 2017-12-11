A person has died from a suspected case of a type of meningitis in Auckland.

The Auckland Regional Public Health Service has confirmed it is investigating a death which was likely caused by meningococcal disease.

ARPHS said it was working closely with the person's family to prevent further transmission of the disease.

Meningococcal disease is caused by bacteria spread by very close contact or many hours of prolonged contact with an infected person - and is serious and potentially fatal.



There was no risk to other members of the public and the family of the deceased person has asked for privacy at this sad time, a statement said.

Symptoms can include fever, headache, vomiting, feeling sleepy/confused/delirious, loss of consciousness, joint pains, aching muscles, stiff neck, dislike of bright lights and a rash with purple or red spots or bruises.

Additional symptoms in babies and infants include being unsettled, floppy or irritable, refusing feeds and becoming harder to wake.



There are around 28 cases of meningococcal disease in Auckland each year.



Anyone who suspected meningococcal disease should call Healthline on 0800 611 116, or visit their doctor.