A hilarious spoof video of a woman differentiating the differences between the 'man cold' and the 'mom cold,' is sending the internet into hysterics.

Parenting blogger Meredith Masony, 37, That's Inappropriate, created a spoof video, The "man cold" vs. the "mom cold," where she reenacts what it's really like when a husband and wife are both sick.

The 2016 video, which is very relatable to many married couples, has been trending on social media and currently has over 25 million views and counting on Facebook.

**VIDEO** Man Cold season is upon us. Brace yourselves!!! Do you know anyone who suffers like this? Make sure to tag someone who suffers with a Man Cold. Posted by That's Inappropriate on Thursday, 21 September 2017

Meredith tries to meet all of her sick husband's demands while being ill herself. She makes him soup, checks his temperature for a fever and gets him medicine, all while doing the laundry and dishes, vacuuming and dealing with the kids.

Some of the things the mom tells her husband are hilarious. "I know you don't feel good. I don't feel good either. I have the same cold that you have. I'm pretty sure you gave me this cold.

"I cant lay down and pet your back. I have things I have to do," she continued. Masony even tells her husband at one point, to stop being a "baby man child" and "man up."

"There are no sick days for moms," she shares. "Men on the other hand, seem to turn into children when they get a cold.

"Does your man suffer the 'Man Cold' when he is sick?" Meredith then asked.

While Masony admits the video is a bit exaggerated, she shared with TODAY, that "there is a great deal of truth to the content."

The wife also went on to say, "Once my husband comes down with a cold, there is no way to keep him from drafting his last will and testament."

Photo / That's Inappropriate Blog, Facebook

The hilarious mother also shared that she made the video because it is something that happens often.

"This seems to happen every year — the kids bring home back-to-school germs and we all get sick. I work from home and there is no such thing as a sick day.

"Between the kids and house and work, I have to keep going. I love my husband dearly, but he does turn into a puddle when he is sick.

"I honestly do not think men get sicker, or get the common cold worse than women, but I am no doctor or scientist," she continued to TODAY.

Other moms have been loving the spoof video and are responding to it with comments such as, "Seriously spot on," and "so nice to know we are not alone!."

Some of the other comments were just as funny as the video, "I LOVE this! These are my thoughts every time the husband gets sick," and one user even wrote, "Oh my god this is so true! Men are just big babies!"