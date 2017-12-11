A new qualification at UCOL will give students a world-class qualification in exercise.

The New Zealand certificate in exercise level 4 is a six-month full-time course run from UCOL in Whanganui, Palmerston North and Levin. It will have two intakes per year, in the first and second semesters.

Tutor Jon Bailey said the qualification would see students finish with a fully-fledged personal training qualification.

The qualification is accredited with the Register of Exercise Professionals (REP), meaning it has international standing.

"Graduates will be able to get a job as a personal trainer anywhere in the world. We've done a lot of work over the last four years to align our content with REP," Mr Bailey said.

He said the qualification was aimed primarily at those who want to be personal trainers, but also those working in health promotion, Green Prescription, Sport Whanganui, and other related fields.

Interested students needs to have NCEA level 2 with credits in literacy and numeracy.

"If someone wants to do the qualification but they don't have NCEA level 2, they can do the level 3 certificate which then leads into the level 4," Mr Bailey said.

Class sizes would be kept small - about 15 students, meaning all students would get a lot of time with the tutors.

"It's also a very practical course. Everyone trains together at Inspire Health and Fitness, and everyone gets plenty of experience with clients," Mr Bailey said.

Tutor Melanie Poa said the qualification could also lead on to other qualifications, such as UCOL Palmerston North's bachelor of exercise and sport science, teacher training or physiotherapy training.

"We're hoping that local clubs will get involved and take the opportunity to upskill their members and coaches," Ms Poa said.

For more information about the level 4 New Zealand certificate in exercise, visit www.ucol.ac.nz.