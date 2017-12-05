A woman who suffered a catastrophic brain aneurysm days after giving birth to her third child has died.

Arlene Padawag-Cosme, 37, lost her battle for life yesterday after collapsing on November 20, four days after giving birth to a baby girl.

She had been in an induced coma ever since.

In a post on the Givealittle website the family announced she died peacefully in Auckland City Hospital last night.

"The fight is over," read the update.

"With deep grief, we are so sad to announce the passing of our dear sister Arlene on 7pm of 5 December 2017. She is now in peace with the Lord Almighty.

"Thank you so much for the love and prayers that you shared with us.

"May God bless you all."

Money had flooded in to the crowdfunding site since news spread of the tragedy, raising nearly $22,000 to help her husband Rayan Cosme and the grief-stricken family.

Before the mum-of-three died her new baby daughter Grayan was baptised lying next to her in hospital.

Friends said the child was settled and comfortable beside her mother during the ceremony.

Special moments from her final days have been posted to YouTube as her husband serenaded his wife with a song they used to sing together with their children.

