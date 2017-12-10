My week of endless fury has ended and I'm back on a more even keel.

Apologies first and foremost to my nothing-but-supportive boyfriend for snapping at him for reasons including but not limited to:

Deciding too slowly for my liking whether or not he wanted to come to the garden shop with me.

Not drying the cutlery before putting it away (he had).

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

And for making and cancelling about 20 plans I was too grumpy and tired to follow through on.

READ MORE: • 'Daily grind getting me down'

My journalistic integrity compels me to admit my mood improved largely because I skipped Monday's boot camp session and had a lot of shawarma and pita-bread delivered to my door last Tuesday.

I uh, also may have had three glasses of wine, some chips with gravy and two (small, insignificant) slices of cake.

Look, sometimes you just need to take a break while shovelling an entire plate of fries in your face.

Perhaps buoyed by the unexpected sugar in my system, I was back into my fitness with a vigour I hadn't felt since week two.

Related articles:

LIFESTYLE

How coffee is hindering your weight loss efforts

27 Nov, 2017 5:00am
3 minutes to read
LIFESTYLE

Boot camp, week one: 'Everything hurts and I want a wine'

20 Nov, 2017 10:34am
3 minutes to read
LIFESTYLE

Summer boot camp: Halfway, and I'm sick of bananas

4 Dec, 2017 5:00am
3 minutes to read

I'm getting noticeably stronger. It's a wonderful feeling.

Where one push up before left my arms shaking three weeks ago now I can do ten in a row, challenging myself to go lower every time.

Reporter Tess Nichol is enjoying feeling stronger as she progresses through her six week challenge. Photo / Nick Reed
Reporter Tess Nichol is enjoying feeling stronger as she progresses through her six week challenge. Photo / Nick Reed

Our DRILL fitness classes are based around continuous sets of reps, alternating to work out different parts of the body.

A useful way to keep yourself going when you have to do 50 sandbag squats is to break the numbers down - can I make it to ten without stopping? How about 15? What if I try to make it halfway before I take a break?

I remember at 14 facing a netball opponent who was so much better than me I walked off the court in defeat mid-game rather than face the frustration of playing against her for another second (it's a real mystery why I was put in such a low ranking team).

Having the fortitude to actually challenge myself physically is a new and welcome addition to my mental capacity.

My trainer, Raphael Barcellos Victoria, keeps pointing out to me how much better I am too.

Like, quite often. Always saying how I couldn't even do one sit up when I started.

He's proud of me, I reckon.