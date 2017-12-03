A Kiwi who travelled to Samoa to make a fresh start for his family has died after contracting dengue fever.

Fiaalii Mariner was admitted to hospital in Samoa suffering from the tropical disease within the first six weeks of landing in the country with his wife and two young children.

His condition deteriorated so badly he was not able to be airlifted to New Zealand for further treatment.

A post on Givealittle said the father-of-two died and asked for those who had donated to pray for his wife and their children.

"It is with great sadness and heartbreak to inform you all that Fiaalii has passed away.

Please pray for Alei and her beautiful children," said the tragic update.

The Givealittle page had previously been set up for the family and will continue to receive donations.

More than $10,000 had been raised through crowd-funding for life-saving medication for the critically ill man.

When the plea went out he was in the intensive care unit on dialysis as the disease attacked his organs. He also suffered a heart attack and had contracted pneumonia in his final days.

It was hoped his condition would stabilise in order for him to fly back to New Zealand for further treatment.

Mariner had headed to the Pacific island to start up a car rental business.

The family had no medical or travel insurance, with family and relatives trying to cover vital medical treatment through fundraising.

"I am hoping to raise funds to cover the cost of the medication. They are a hard working family, who want the best for their children. To have a dream such as theirs be diminished in the first 6 weeks of their adventure together as a family is heart breaking," wrote friend Christine Freebury.