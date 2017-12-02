A man was arrested after his putrid socks led to a heated argument between him and fellow passengers on a bus.

According to police in India, a complaint was lodged against 27-year-old Prakash Kumar for "causing a public nuisance".

The Hindustan Times reported that Kumar was traveling to Delhi when he took his shoes and socks off.

The smell was so bad that passengers reportedly asked Kumar to put the offending clothing in his bag or throw it out.

When Kumar refused to, passengers allegedly forced the bus driver to pull over at a local police station where he was arrested.

The Hindustan Times quoted Kumar as saying that his socks had not been stinking, and that the passengers had quarrelled with him for "no reason".

It is understood Kumar argued with police at the station.

Police told the BBC that Kumar was granted bail.