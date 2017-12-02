It looks like avocado on toast will have to relinquish its crown as the hottest health trend on social media to a new picture-perfect sensation: sweet potato or kumara toast.

Unlike its predecessor, however, the popular foodie fad doesn't involve spreading sweet potato on a piece of toasted bread, quite the opposite in fact. Sweet potato toast - or SPT to its most enthusiastic fans - involves using the ingredient in place of bread as a healthy, gluten-free alternative to the traditional toasted snack, reports The Daily Mail.

As well as being ideal for anyone eager to steer clear of gluten, the bread-alternative is also a perfect option for anyone trying out a paleo diet.

And far from being a complicated food fad that involves pricey ingredients, tricky recipes and lengthy preparation times, sweet potato toast is actually incredibly easy to do - requiring nothing more than a slice of kumara, and an oven or a toaster.

Although it's not clear who exactly is responsible for coming up with the idea, the most popular recipes involve slicing pieces of kumara that are of a similar thickness to a piece of bread, then popping them in your toaster or cooking them on a tray in the oven, until they are brown or crispy.

Then you can top them with whatever you would normally put on a piece of toast, with many Instagram fans opting for a variety of both sweet and savoury toppings, from fruit to peanut butter to avocado.

And as far as the flavour is concerned, many people say sweet potato toast is actually a tastier, more interesting alternative to bread.

One of the first foodies to try the trend out - Kelsey Preciado, who runs the food-focused blog, Little Bits Of - described her personal recipes as "perfection", explaining that sweet potato serves as the perfect pick-me-up whenever she's trying to limit her gluten intake.

"A couple of weeks ago I woke up craving avocado toast and thought we had bread but we didn't!" she said of her decision to try out sweet potato toast for the first time.

"So I sliced up some taters, made my first sweet potato toast and posted it on my Instagram.

"It is perfection for when I do a Whole30 or am trying to limit my grains!"



She may not be the official inventor of sweet potato toast, but Kelsey definitely kick-started the latest food trend that is all over food blogs and websites.

The trend is also taking over social media, especially Instagram, considering SPT has serious premium content potential.

In recent weeks, Instagram has been flooded with different types of SPT posts, with users sharing their often-colourful creations under the hashtag #sweetpotatotoast which has already amassed 12,513 posts and counting.

Kelsey's SPT recipe is super easy which makes this treat that much more appealing.

Plus, because it takes only about 15 minutes to make, it's a great option for a quick breakfast before work.

Either take the toast with you on-the-go in the morning or spare five minutes to enjoy the fulfilling breakfast treat before heading to the office.

No toaster? No problem. An alternative to using a toaster to make the 'bread' is using the oven and it will still take the same amount of time.

Anna Stockwell of Epicurious suggests, "Crank your oven up to 450°F and then either place your sweet potato slices directly on the grates or on a sheet pan and flip every five minutes or so until they're nicely browned on the outside and soft inside, about 15 to 20 minutes total."

Sweet potato toast isn't the only healthy food trend that's becoming a huge deal.

Fiona Tuck, a nutritional medical practitioner, revealed some of the 'superfood' trends that are predicted to be seriously popular in 2018, including crickets.

Speaking on Today, Fiona explained that crickets are "very nutritious and have as much calcium as dairy making them a great calcium source for those who can't have dairy.

"They've also got B12 and iron which are common nutrients which we can become deficient in," she continued.

Aside from crickets, edible clay is also expected to surge, specifically the bentomite clay which is an edible clay most commonly used in face masks.

She explains the purpose of ingesting the clay, saying, "It's meant to internally cleanse the body and remove parasites and toxins and help to balance the gut microbiome."

However, she did give a disclaimer that you should not take bentomite clay with consulting a doctor or health professional first.

Other 'superfoods' expected to pop up in 2018 are sprouting and fermented foods as well as hemp.