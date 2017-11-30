Close to three quarters of acupuncture companies' websites probably breach the Medicines Act with claims their service can prevent or cure various diseases.

A study looking at acupuncture websites to see if they were in line with the Medicines Act found 73 per cent of the sites were in breach of Section 58.

The section prohibited claiming the ability to prevent, mitigate or cure a range of serious diseases.

The study found 73 per cent of the websites claimed they could treat or prevent mental illness, infertility and arthritis, 11 per cent said they could treat or prevent cancer and 23 per cent for diabetes. A further 19 per cent claimed to help thrombosis sufferers and 14 per cent of websites said they could assist or prevent heart disease.

The study published in the Medical Journal said these claims were made in spite of a "clear lack of evidence" for the efficacy of acupuncture.

"ACC's reviews of acupuncture since 2011 have found little or no evidence of effectiveness, other than some positive evidence for chronic neck and shoulder pain," it said.

The study also said the websites of most members of the Acupuncture NZ council and NZASA executive board were likely in breach of the Act.