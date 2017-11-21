An Australian woman who lives with K-cup breasts says she's so desperate to get a reduction that she's turned her hopes to fundraising for the required surgery.

Sheridan Larkman's breasts started growing when she was just 8 years old and they haven't stopped since. The mum of two from Trafalgar, Victoria, has been told she needs to go up another cup size, but is having trouble sourcing a bra big enough.

In fact, she has no idea when her breasts will stop growing.

"I do pop out the top of my K-cups but I'm so used to it anyway," Larkman told news.com.au.

"They've grown all my life. What's to say that's going to stop now?"

The mum of two initially saw a GP at 16 when she was already a large HH-cup.

"I said, 'look, I feel they're still growing. What can I do?'

"The doctor said I shouldn't get too much bigger so I thought perhaps only another cup size or so, surely they're going to stop growing by now."

Larkman says she has been the subject of pointing, staring and sleazy comments from men and since going public with her story. She often receives inbox messages from men around the world asking her to send nudes.

"I'm not like that," she told news.com.au.

"Because I have young children it concerns me if I'm showing the tiniest bit of cleavage. Sometimes you can't help that. My children are exposed to that, they might think it's normal for men to speak like that to them one day."

Larkman hopes to raise $10,000 for the reduction surgery through GoFundMe and says her breasts affect her daily activities and hobbies, as well as causing her to develop incredible pain.

Larkman's breast size has caused her to develop mild scoliosis, back and shoulder pain, after her cup size ballooned to an adult size D when she was just 10.

"Clothing is so hard, especially bras, I can't just walk into Kmart and find my size.

She says she's forced to buy expensive bras online.

"I wear a lot of dresses, I don't want to look overweight so it doesn't look like I'm wearing a potato sack.

"I just have to be cautious."

So far, she has raised almost $2000 of her $10K goal. She wrote on her page: "Please help me fund a private reduction to save my health and so I can enjoy life more actively with my children and hobbies without restriction."