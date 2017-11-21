It's a long way from council chambers but two Tauranga women have successfully left behind careers in local government to start their own natural health businesses.

Melanie Koko spent almost two decades working as a local government accountant to support her growing family.

"I had to provide for my children. I couldn't steer off the track, I had responsibilities. So I had to stick with what I was doing to enable my children to have the life I wanted to provide for them.

"I became a single mother twice, and had a mortgage. So as far as stepping off the career path, that has come later in life. Taking that leap of faith isn't that easy to do."

Advertisement

She offers a range of therapies including massage, crystal therapy and reiki from a studio at her Ohauiti home.

"The dream was to have a holistic health hub. It's been there for at least the last 25 years. To have a place for women and men to come to, where they can get their massage, alternative therapies, yoga, nutrition - in the form of plant based eating. Just the health benefits of what you are putting in your body."

Similarly, Caroline Kemp worked as a planner at Tauranga City Council for several years.

"Great pay packet - didn't save a cent. Because I was miserable. I was not following my passion and it got to the stage, where I remember pulling over on the side of the road, while out on a site visit.

"I rang my Mum and balled down the phone to her, just utterly miserable and feeling completely trapped."

Caroline left her role to study as a naturopath. Soon after, she started a business aimed at supporting people to adopt better lifestyles, using natural health practices.

"You have people with chronic anxiety, depression, terrible gut health. Stress is the biggest one. Everyone thinks it is fine to feel stressed and be running from one place to another."

The Naturopathic College of New Zealand says they have seen a 25% increase in people studying naturopathy and nutrition in the last year.

They say 92% of students gain employment in the healthcare sector, with many settling in the Bay of Plenty.