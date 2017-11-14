Doctors are criticising a North Island DHB for sending out a tweet encouraging people to keep working through fatigue.

"Don't stop when you're tired. Stop when you are done," reads a tweet from the MidCentral District Health Board on Monday.

"The wording of that tweet is unfortunate and unwise," said Ian Powell, chief executive of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists.

He said the DHB's sentiment was not useful for tired hospital staff.

Advertisement

"In the case of hospital specialists, we have a 50 per cent burnout rate"

Patients are put at risk when a tired doctor works through fatigue, said Powell.

"DHBs should not be encouraging their staff to get more tired than what they are. They should be taking responsibility for ensuring that they're not getting as tired in the first place."

The tweet prompted people to share stories of their own encounters with tired doctors.

"Doctor after 16 hour shift - tried to insert a line 15 times. Doctor who was fresh, first time," wrote JD Ward.

Doctor after 16 hour shift - tried to insert a line 15 times.

Doctor who was fresh, first time.

Stop when you are tired. — JD Ward (@IsAWombat) November 13, 2017

"This culture is guaranteed to increase burnout... it flies in the face of common sense and basic humanity," wrote University of Auckland nursing lecturer Dr Jacquie Kidd.

This culture is guaranteed to increase burnout in staff, and subsequently increase the rate of medical errors and near misses. It flies in the face of common sense and basic humanity. https://t.co/8ZIO3VbBD9 — Dr Jacquie Kidd (@JacquieKidd1) November 13, 2017

NZME has asked MidCentral District Health Board for comment.