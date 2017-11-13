Most people think they know the difference between good and bad food, but it turns out there are some common misconceptions that could be leading you astray.

Steph Smith and Laura Henshaw are fitness models and founders of new health and fitness website Keep It Cleaner (KIC). The pair want to help people better understand what really constitutes healthy eating. And for starters they've identified eight foods currently getting a bad rap.

Here are some commonly held beliefs about good and bad food, and why you need to rethink them.

A post shared by laura henshaw (@laura.henshaw) on Aug 25, 2017 at 1:16am PDT

1. Fruit is bad for you

Fruit has been kicked off healthy food lists recently, thanks to the likes of the South Beach diet which eliminates fruit entirely because of its high sugar content.

However, Steph and Laura point out that not all sugar is created equal.

"Fruit contains naturally occurring sugars (not the sugars you find in chocolate bars) and is high in fibre, so the sugar comes wrapped up in a whole lot of other goodness," Steph and Laura share on their blog.

A post shared by Steph Smith (@stephclairesmith) on Nov 9, 2017 at 3:00pm PST

2. Gluten free is a healthier choice

Gluten free diets have drastically increased in recent times thanks to celebrity endorsements from the likes of Victoria Beckham and Jessica Alba.

But, as Steph and Laura note, many doctors and nutritionists believe unless you have Celiac Disease, there's no reason to cut out wheat-based products and, in fact, some gluten free products are actually packed full of sugar - the bad kind.

3. You should cut out eggs

If you're not eating eggs because you think they're high in cholesterol, you're missing out.

Even if you've taken to only eating egg whites, Steph and Laura say it's time to bring back the yolk too.

"The cholesterol in eggs has almost no effect on our blood cholesterol levels. Eggs contain good quality protein and lots of essential vitamins and minerals," they wrote.

4. Fat makes you fat

Fatty foods such as avocado, fish and nuts are essential to helping us feel our best, so cutting them out of our diets is a big "no no" according to the fitness models.

"Eating a diet with good fats will fuel you with energy, help your body to absorb fat-soluble vitamins, keep your brain active and sharp, and keep you fuller for longer," they wrote.

They go on to explain that good fats can actually be good for your heart too, and it's the trans-fat that you should be worried about.

Steph and Laura suggest that foods labelled as fat-free are often packed with the kinds of sugars and chemicals that add calories without filling you up.

My favourite sides with eggs 😋 Avo, spinach and halloumi at @legacycamberwell 👌🏼 A post shared by Steph Smith (@stephclairesmith) on Oct 12, 2017 at 11:16am PDT

5. You should skip breakfast

Cutting out breakfast does not mean you're going to lose weight. In fact, say Steph and Laura, it's really important to start your day with a nutritious breakfast to get your metabolism going.

Chose either a bowl of oats or eggs for breakfast to give yourself an important kick-start and energy that will see you through the day.

6. Salads are always healthy

Just because something is labelled as a salad, doesn't mean it's a healthy, low calorie choice.

"You may think you're ordering the healthy option, but your salad may be worse than a bowl of hot chips," Steph and Laura note.

But sticking with an oil-based dressing such as balsamic, rather than a creamy dressing, can help you cut the calories significantly.

Yesterday trying out the new menu @matcha_mylkbar ......and sampling all of their amazing non coffee lattes (the apple pie is to die for!)🙌🏻❤️ Yum 😜 Thanks for being out Instagram husband @jmiller14 😜❤️ @stephclairesmith A post shared by laura henshaw (@laura.henshaw) on Sep 7, 2017 at 4:24pm PDT

7. Fresh is best

While many people assume fresh vegetables are better for you, this isn't necessarily the case.

Frozen veggies are still full of nutrients because they're flash frozen when picked at peak ripeness.

This means they have the same, if not more, nutrients than their fresh counterparts.

8. All nuts are healthy

Just like fish and avocados, nuts are packed full of healthy fats and are a perfect on-the-go snack.

But it's important to note that raw or dry nuts are the better choice, as many varieties are coated in salt or sugar.