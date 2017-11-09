At least five people have reportedly been put in hospital in the last 24 hours after smoking synthetic drugs in Porirua.

Another six people had also presented at Wellington Hospital with symptoms of using the drugs, a Capital & Coast DHB spokesperson told Fairfax.

Fairfax reported one man was admitted to hospital this morning after he was found in a basement, unconscious.

In September police said they had linked 20 deaths to synthetic drug use. In July alone 10 people died in Auckland after taking the drugs.

Since Wednesday emergency services have attended four separate synthetic drug-related incidents involving four people in Porirua, Kapi-Mana Detective Senior Sergeant Grant Ferguson told Fairfax.